Norwalk Tractor Supply hosting semi-annual 4-H fundraiser

Between Apr. 26 and May 7, Ohio Tractor Supply customers — including those at the Norwalk store — can participate in the 2017 Spring Paper Clover Campaign by purchasing paper clovers — the emblem of 4-H — for $1 or more at checkout. The funds raised will be awarded as scholarships to local 4-H members wishing to attend 4-H camps and leadership conferences across the country.

Since it began in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $10 million in essential funding. The Paper Clover fundraiser, which takes place in the spring and fall, raised nearly $900,000 during the fall 2016 campaign. The number of scholarships distributed to students following the spring fundraiser will be determined based on the total amount raised.

“The entire team at Tractor Supply is excited for the opportunity to team up with 4-H for the eighth consecutive year of Paper Clover fundraisers,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “The support of our dedicated customers and team members has made a powerful, tangible effect on the lives of many 4-H students who use 4-H programs to develop valuable life skills.”

Over the last eight years, this fundraising effort directly supported numerous county level 4-H programs. These programs have an emphasis on individual development and group dynamics through special interest groups and team challenges.

“For more than 100 years, 4-H has empowered America’s youth with the skills to lead for a lifetime,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. “Thanks to the partnership with Tractor Supply Company and the communities it serves, the Paper Clover promotion gives even more young people the opportunity to benefit from a 4-H experience."

Ohio 4-H Clubs are encouraged to participate in-store during the event to help increase fundraising dollars and be entered into the Paper Clover Participation Sweepstakes. For more information on how to apply, members should contact their county agents or visit www.tractorsupply.com/4H.

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States.

As of April 1, the company operated 1,617 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. As of April 1, the company operated 152 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow.

4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries.

The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org.