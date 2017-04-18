Ohio farmers donate nearly 6,000 pounds of pork to hungry families

The donation of lean ground pork will provide around 30,000 meals to hungry families in the Miami Valley, according to the Ohio Pork Council. The council partnered with other sponsors like the Ohio Corn Marketing Program to donate the meals.

“We are honored to receive such a generous donation from Ohio pork farmers this Easter season,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We look forward to sharing this wholesome, high-protein donation with the many local food pantries, hot meal sites, hunger-relief programs and families in need, so that they can enjoy a delicious Easter meal, too.”

The donations are part of the council’s Pork Power program, which aims to provide pork products year-round for residents in need.

“Food is a basic need that should be readily available to all Ohioans, especially in a state where agriculture is a leading industry,” said Rich Deaton, president of the council.

———

©2017 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.