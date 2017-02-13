Holly Harman Fackler wins OEFFA Service Award

The OEFFA named the 2017 recipients for the Stewardship Award and Service Award, as well as the first winner of the Advocate of the Year, Friday and Saturday in Dayton as part of association’s 38th annual conference titled “Growing Today, Transforming Tomorrow.”

Holly Harman Fackler of Richland County received the Service Award, which recognizes extraordinary service in support of sustainable agriculture.

A Fairfield County native who lived for 30 years in Richland County, Harman Fackler was an important influence and leader in the early days of OEFFA, acting as the organization’s first paid newsletter editor and employee.

During the late 1980s and 1990s, she stepped up to do some of the heavy lifting required to build the then-fledgling organization into the state-wide, 4,325 member educational network it is today.

For several years, Harman Fackler’s home in Plymouth was OEFFA’s office and her phone was OEFFA’s phone. She wrote, edited, designed, and distributed OEFFA’s newsletter, labeling and bundling newsletters at the dining room table, often with a young one on her knee. “We took pretty seriously the need to get information out, which now is much easier to get ahold of, but which, then, was not,” she said.

In addition to her work on the newsletter, she built OEFFA's first electronic membership database from paper files kept on index cards, responded to phone and mail inquiries, and networked with other OEFFA leaders. She served several terms on OEFFA’s Board of Trustees, helped organize OEFFA’s educational events, and took an active role in planning and preparing conference meals that reflected the values of the organization.

“Holly’s giving and kind spirit infused her efforts to develop OEFFA’s early administrative and communications infrastructure and provided crucial energy and organizing skills at the time when they were needed most,” said McGovern.

Harman Fackler found her way to OEFFA as a partner in a small diversified grain and livestock farm. “OEFFA was a lifesaver for us, really, and an important part of what we chose to do with farming… I feel like OEFFA really enriched my life, and I’m glad that it has been part of it.”

Harman Fackler worked as a reporter, blogger, editor and online editor, retiring in 2015 from Media Network of Central Ohio. Now she works, gardens, and volunteers in her hometown of Baltimore, Ohio.

Mike Anderson of Delaware County received the Stewardship Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the sustainable agriculture community and Alex Dragovich of Stark County was named Advocate of the Year, an award which recognizes exceptional contributions to sustainable agriculture policy advocacy.