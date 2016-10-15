Popular porker thinks he's part of the farm

It was right around the first of the year, just about the time Tony and Nancy Dellisanti were about ready to head for Florida

“I went down to the barn to feed the cattle one morning and there is this damn pot-belly pig,” Tony said.

“I didn’t see him at first, but I did hear this rustling in the straw and all of a sudden he appears out of his burrow. I don’t have pigs. Never have had pigs, say nothing about the kind that has his belly dragging on the ground. I called my son, Jake, figuring he allowed one of his friends to drop off the prodigal porker, one of those feel-sorry deals where somebody just dumps him in the pasture where he has a shot at a better life. Jake hustled on down and he was as astonished as I was about our new visitor. And, to this day, no one has owned up to this pig drop.

“Pigs are supposed to be outside animals,” Dellisanti said. “So the pig will probably be fine this winter. He can hang with the cattle and if he follows them around he’ll just find a spot in the barn in the straw stack when it gets cold.”

And that is exactly what the pot-belly porker has done. As a matter of fact, he has taken a liking to his barnyard buddies. When they take a nap, be it outside in the sun or in the barn, he takes a nap. When they eat, the pig eats.

Well, maybe not “chewing a cud”-type eating. He roots and slowly that bad habit is wearing out his welcome. As a matter of fact, it could earn him his walking papers.

Anyway, the Dellisantis went to Florida and upon returning, the pig, which by this time had the Facebook name “Willie,” was still in the pasture. Just one difference. He had doubled his body weight. There is something to be said about being grain-fed and also having neighbors who think Willie is cute.

In the spring, Dellisanti added calves to the farm.

That was perfect for the pig that now believed and acted much like he belonged. Apparently liking the idea of not having to look up quite as high at his new buddies, he followed them from one pasture to another in the spring and summer.

“He had just one problem,” Dellisanti said.

“When the creek comes up after a heavy rain and sometimes it is really roaring, the cattle swim back-and-forth with no problem. One would think the pig would not chance that high water. Nope. He dives right in. The water takes him down the creek but he is buoyant enough and those little legs must pump like hell under the water because he gets across, sometimes 60 to 80 yards down stream but he just shakes it off and wades right in again when I call the cattle back to the barn at night.”

The pig’s celebrity-status around the neighborhood, however, is not helping Willie’s waistline.

A neighbor drops off Brussel sprouts for him. Pigs apparently love Brussel sprouts. They also like sweet rolls. This little piggy turns none of those goodies down and that includes an occasional dog pan full of sweet corn.

“That damn hog eats better than I do,” Dellisanti said.

And the prodigal pig has been known to make some visits to other farms.

“He has learned how to get his nose under fences and wiggle his way into the next field,” Dellisanti said.

“He was also quick to learn about electric fences. He got nipped a couple of times, so he stays clear of wire that is humming. He has already learned that as a rule of thumb, the lowest wire of a two-wire fence is not “hot.” So he stays low during his escape.

“The other day I saw him in with my neighbor’s cattle. He takes those afternoon trips but always returns at night for supper. He never misses a meal.”

And now to that rooting habit. Willie has learned that sodded yards have grubs under the grass.

He is virtually plowing the Dellisanti yard and that habit forced a Facebook message, one that explains that the celebrity porker that roams Medusa Road is free to the first person with a trailer and the landowner will help load him.

Guess what? No takers.

A second Facebook message.

“Pig Roast at the Dellisanti farm.”

“But, that message didn’t fly either. Farm people know boys from girls. Willie has boy plumbing. He is a boar. And boars are, shall we say, a bit “gamey.” In other words, they don’t make for a tasty ham sandwich,” Dellisanti said.

There is one other drawback as far as Willie is concerned and that pertains to where he hangs out.

Prior to his arrival, a cat by the name of Miss Kittie ruled the barn and rightly so as she kept the mouse population in check. Well, Miss Kitty will not go near the barn now that Willie has taken up residence. She isn’t comfortable around Willie and the pig could care less about a few mice. He probably recognizes them as just another farm friend.

“I just wish there was a simple solution to this hog,” Dellisanti said. “To be honest, I kind have taken a liking to the little devil. If only he would quit that darn rooting.”