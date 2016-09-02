50,000 lbs of toxic waste collected for disposal

The Ohio Department of Agriculture helped to dispose of about 50,000 pounds of it Wednesday that was dropped off across the state, including one sight at the Huron County Fairgrounds.

Each year officials from the ODA’s Pesticide and Fertilizer Regulation section organize the Clean Sweep Pesticide Disposal program. The program assists farmers with a free, safe and environmentally responsible disposal pesticides.

“There were four total drop off days with a rough figuring of 50,000 pound of unusable, unwanted or unknown product dropped off to be disposed of,” said Greg Minor, plant health fields supervisor at the ODA, who noted the Clean Sweep program is funded by government money.

Minor said the 50,000 is a good number that they expect, though it’s lower than it used to be.

“The pipeline definitely shrunk in the past several years,” he said. “Compared to last year there was definitely more product; I think it’s more than the year before that too. But say ten years ago, we used to get 100,000 pounds regularly.”

“A lot of that is coming from Erie and Huron County people,” said Jan Hansberber, assistant at the solid waste management district. “We service all 88 counties. It’s open to everyone. ... There’s a lot of people that are people that are retired from farming bringing products in and we do get quite a lot of greenhouse things.”

Minor said he was glad area residents and farmers were bringing these things in.

“It is in a way just to see what’s still out there and what people have sitting around in their sheds and houses,” he said. “Proper disposal keeps it out of the environment, keeps from getting improperly disposed of. If people don’t know, sometimes they pour it out on the ground or down the drain. Some of these products can be very detrimental to the environment if they’re in high concentrations.”

Some of the products are more interesting — and concerning — than others.

“We can get anything from things clear back to World War II to current items,” Minor said. “A lot of times, these canisters are just sitting in the back corner of people’s sheds or someone’s grandfather stored it somewhere in the house and the grandkids go in to clean things out and find it there. ... Certainly, we saw some (products dating back to World War II on Wednesday). There’s something known as terrace green that was an old product, there’s old arsenales of lead. There’s sodium cyanide containers. This is really, really old stuff before EPA was even thought of.

“Other things came in as spare usable products. They still have several jugs of the product that’s still good, but decided to retire and don’t need it anymore so they bring it up to us,” he added.

While this year’s was held nice and close in Norwalk, the sites change yearly.

“What we typically do is we have four sites,” Minor said. “We try to rotate to different sites across the states. In June we try to look at where to place those sites for August disposal. I keep a file of anybody interested in disposing that’s called in and I give them a call usually about July each year. We’ll notify everyone that’s expressed interest in dumping product.”

Anyone wishing to express their interest in the next dump site, or with questions, can call the ODA at 614-728-6393.